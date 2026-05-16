Cardinals Reinstate Rule 5 Pick After Lengthy Stay on Injured List

The St. Louis Cardinals pulled off an impressive comeback win on Friday night against the Kansas City Royals in front of a raucous crowd that included shirtless members of the Stephen F. Austin baseball team and their viral "tarps off" celebration. St. Louis is now 26-18 to start the season.

Prior to Saturday's game against their cross-state rivals, the Cardinals made a roster move. Right-hander Matt Pushard has been on the 150day injured list since the end of March with right knee patellar tendinitis.

However, according to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the right-hander is now back with the club and has been reinstated to the major league roster

Matt Pushard activated from injured list

Feb 27, 2026; Jupiter, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Matt Pushard (67) delivers a pitch against the New York Mets during the fourth inning at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

In a corresponding move, left-hander Jared Shuster has been designated for assignment.

Pushard appeared in just one game for the Cardinals before being placed on the injured list. On March 29, the 28-year-old right-hander allowed three runs in an inning against the Tampa Bay Rays.

St. Louis claimed him in the Rule 5 Draft last winter from the Miami Marlins. Pushard never appeared in a major league game with the Marlins before being selected by St. Louis.

However, the Cardinals bullpen is about to get a solid reinforcement. The bullpen itself has struggled a bit this season, but perhaps with Pushard back and healthy, things will start to settle down there a little bit.

The right-hander owns a 27.00 ERA this season, but that could simply be a product of him not being at 100 percent due to his knee injury.

The Cardinals will look for a series win against the Royals on Saturday and try to improve to a season-high nine games above the .500 mark. They have won series against tough teams such as the Pittsburgh Pirates, Los Angeles Dodgers and Athletics this month.

Pushard being back gives them a solid reinforcement in their bullpen that will hopefully settle things down a little after some struggles. Shuster has pitched well for St. Louis, posting a 2.35 ERA in four appearances, but he simply hasn't been used frequently, so some more opportunities for Pushard might be a good thing for St. Louis as they focus on trying to stay hot and continuing to rack up more wins in what was supposed to be a rebuilding season.

Pushard does bring some upside to the bullpen, so it will be interesting to see how he fares in his return from injury.