Cardinals Fans Behind Viral 'Tarps Off' Trend vs. Royals Unmasked
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If you were at Busch Stadium on Friday night — or just watched the St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Royals' contest on television — you saw a party out in the right field.
Late in the contest, fans in right field began taking their shirts off and waving them around their head.
As the game progressed into extra innings, the fans started to spread out.
The Cardinals clearly noticed as the official X account even acknowledged them as the club kept the contest going in the 10th inning.
What A Night
Then, the club followed up with another reference after Yohel Pozo walked it off for the Cardinals with a single to right field in the 11th inning.
All in all, it was a wild contest over at Busch Stadium. But who started the trend? The Stephen F. Austin club baseball team made that claim.
"Hi everyone, I'm Bryce Bradford and I'm part of the SFA baseball club team and we started the shirtless crew at the St. Louis Cardinals game and I just wanted to thank y'all so much for having us out. We had a great time. Let's go."
There certainly was some energy at the ballpark on Friday night. So much so that Cardinals manager Oli Marmol said he'd do whatever he can to get them back.
"Whoever started that in right field, I'll do whatever I need to do to make sure they come every game," Marmol said. "Because that was awesome. Not only them, but everybody who showed up today. That was a fun environment."
The early season has been fun for the Cardinals, but it was different on Friday night. The young Cardinals earned their 26th win of the season on May 15. In the game game in which the fans were rowdy and loud, Jordan Walker blasted his 13th homer of the season, Nolan Gorman got two hits and Dustin May allowed just three runs across six innings pitched. What else could you ask for? It was a story over the last few years about how attendance was down and the fanbase was sending a clear message to ownership.
This season, things have been different. The fans and energy are back at Busch Stadium and the Cardinals are feeding off it. This team is fun and different from what we saw over the last three years. Hopefully, they can keep it up.
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Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding St. Louis Cardinals On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com