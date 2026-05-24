Cardinals Shake Up Bullpen By Demoting 2025 Breakout Star

The St. Louis Cardinals unfortunately were unable to get their series finale in against the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday due to bad weather in the area.

St. Louis' series finale was postponed and will be made up on August 17 as part of a day-night doubleheader at 1:40 p.m. ET.

Today’s Reds-Cardinals game has been postponed and will be made up as the first game of a split doubleheader on Monday, August 17, at 1:40 PM.



More info ➡️ https://t.co/qLFz43s3WP pic.twitter.com/mUQwartwPM — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) May 24, 2026

The Cardinals Sent The Young Hurler Down To The Minors

May 9, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Matt Svanson (49) throws a pitch during the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | David Frerker-Imagn Images

It's unfortunate that the game wasn't able to be played on Sunday because Cardinals fans were going to be able to see No. 20 prospect Brycen Mautz in action for his big league debut. Before the game, the Cardinals announced that Mautz was being promoted to the big league in place of Matt Svanson, who was demoted down to Triple-A. Right-handed pitcher Ryan Fernandez was also returned to Triple-A Memphis.

"Welcome to the Show, Brycen! We have recalled LHP Brycen Mautz, our 2025 Minor League Pitcher of the Year, from Memphis (AAA)," the Cardinals announced. "In a corresponding move, RHP Matt Svanson has been optioned to Memphis. RHP Ryan Fernandez, the 27th player in yesterday's doubleheader, has been returned to Memphis."

Fortunately, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reported that Mautz will travel with the Cardinals as they prepare to face off against the Milwaukee Brewers.

When it comes to Svanson, it was the right time to send him down to the minors. He has pitched in 24 games so far this season and has an 8.77 ERA so far this season in 25 2/3 innings pitched. Last year, Svanson had a 1.94 ERA in 39 appearances for St. Louis. When he's at his best, he can be among the better options for St. Louis in the bullpen, but the Cardinals haven't been able to get him at that level this season yet. An opportunity to reset down in Triple-A clearly is needed right now.

For the time being, Mautz will have a shot in the majors. Afterward, St. Louis should bring Fernandez back up to the big league club. At some point, Svanson should be back in the majors this season. The Cardinals will be in a significantly better place if they can somehow find a way to get the 2025 version of Svanson back. Hopefully, this trip to Triple-A will be a step in that direction. In 2025, Svanson was a 1.7-WAR player. So far this season, he's at -1 win above replacement. This is a topic that has been talked about a lot recently. St. Louis is making the right call.