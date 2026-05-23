Cardinals Finally Promote 3-Year Veteran Thanks to Reds Doubleheader

With the St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds set to play a day-night doubleheader on Saturday, the club is allowed to bring up an extra player for the contest.

Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that St. Louis is turning to Ryan Fernandez as the club's 27th man for the doubleheader.

"Ryan Fernandez is here — eligible for Game 2 today. Move announced later as 27th player," Goold wrote.

The Cardinals Hurler Is Up For The Doubleheader

Sep 22, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Ryan Fernandez (64) delivers a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the seventh inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

It's important to note that Fernandez is only eligible for Game 2 as the 27th man on the roster, not Game 1.

This will be Fernandez's first opportunity in the majors since April 27 and arguably it should lead to an extended stay. He has pitched in four big leagues this season and logged a 1.59 ERA in 5 2/3 innings pitched.

He has pitched in 13 games down with Triple-A Memphis and has a 3.07 ERA in 14 2/3 innings pitched. The 27-year-old could very well be a much-needed upgrade for this bullpen. One of the biggest talking points on the season so far for the bullpen has been the struggles of second-year big league Matt Svanson. The 27-year-old has pitched in 23 games this season and has a 9.12 ERA in 24 2/3 innings pitched. He was incredible last year with a 1.94 ERA in 39 outings, but he just hasn't pitched at the same level this year.

That's not to say that he can't get back to that level. But a little reset down in Triple-A with less pressure could go a long way. Over Svanson's last seven games, he has pitched to a 7.71 ERA while allowing six earned runs in seven innings pitched.

Having Fernandez up in the majors will help on Saturday as the Cardinals fill up 18 innings of work against the Reds. But it also should be a sign of things to come. The Cardinals' bullpen has been the club's biggest weakness so far this season and Svanson has the highest ERA of anyone who has pitched in more than five games this season. Arguably, it's time to try something else.

Fernandez has shown some positives in the majors this season and has been consistent down in Triple-A as well. Maybe the rainout on Friday could end up being a blessing if the Cardinals see Fernandez pitch well and opt to keep him in the majors.