Cardinals Should Be on Alert After Blue Jays-Yariel Rodríguez DFA

The St. Louis Cardinals should be keeping a close eye on an intriguing Toronto Blue Jays hurler right now after being designated for assignment on Monday.

The Blue Jays announced on Monday that righty Yariel Rodríguez has been designated for assignment to make room on their big league roster for righty Tommy Nance.

"Roster Moves: RHP Tommy Nance reinstated from the 15-day IL and will be active tonight, RHP Yariel Rodríguez designated for assignment," the Blue Jays announced.

With Rodríguez designated for assignment, clubs have the opportunity to claim him off waivers. If they were to get him on waivers, though, they would absorb his current contract. It seems unlikely that any team is going to make that sort of move. Rodríguez inked a five-year, $32 million deal with the Blue Jays that is paying him $7 million this season and $8 million next year before a $6.3 million club option for the 2028 season. Rodríguez had a 7.71 ERA in 10 outings before being DFA'd on Monday. So, a claim shouldn't be in the cards for a club, unless they fall in love with the righty.

St. Louis Should Watch Yariel Rodríguez Closely

May 18, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Yariel Rodriguez (29) pitches against the New York Yankees during the seventh inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

If Rodríguez goes unclaimed, then the Blue Jays could either outright him down to the minors or simply cut ties. The most likely solution here will be the Blue Jays simply sending him to the minors. But, while this is the case, the Cardinals should keep a close eye. If the Blue Jays move on from him, the Cardinals should immediately swoop in and try to sign him to a deal.

Rodríguez has had a bad season so far, but he pitched in 66 games last season and had a 3.08 ERA and a 66-to-34 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 73 innings pitched in his second season in the big leagues. In his first season, he was a full-time starter and had a 4.47 ERA in 21 starts in 2024. The Cardinals should be eyeing him as a potential boost to the bullpen from the right side.

If the Cardinals think they could fix him, claiming him and taking on his deal wouldn't necessarily be egregious, but would be surprising for where the club is in their rebuild process. So, instead, they should be keeping a lookout to see if Toronto cuts ties. If so, then the righty should be someone St. Louis rolls the dice on.