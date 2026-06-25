The St. Louis Cardinals have some decisions to make at the trade deadline. Chairman and owner Bill DeWitt Jr. has already stated that St. Louis will not be chasing rentals if they look to add any pieces.

The Cardinals still seem committed to seeing their current plan through and not deviating too far from it, which would also indicate that they aren't going to be making blockbuster deals to acquire elite talent. Selling might be their best option.

Even if they do sell though, there is one area that they can look to improve in at the deadline as they keep their focus on the future.

Cardinals Must Target Young, Controllable Starting Pitching

Jun 11, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Hunter Dobbins (40) pitches against the New York Mets during the second inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Granted, the Cardinals did well in this area when making trades in the offseason, and they do have a decent supply at the moment. Hunter Dobbins has made two starts this season after being acquired for Willson Contreras, and Quinn Mathews and Brycen Mautz are knocking on the door of the big leagues.

However, with Richard Fitts out for the season, adding a few extra MLB ready rotation arms at the deadline would be a wise move. Chances are that Dustin May will be traded, but the Cardinals do have an opportunity to sell high on him. Riley O'Brien is another trade candidate that could bring back a lot of solid prospects.

If St. Louis sells high on both of them, they could get some top-tier starting pitching prospects that are right on the doorstep of the big leagues and could be plugged into the rotation right away. It would be somewhat similar to having Michael Wacha ready by the end of the 2013 season just a year after he was drafted as the compensation pick for loss of Albert Pujols.

If the Cardinals do that, they could go through with selling at the deadline, but also do it in a way that doesn't force them to concede 2026. Another thing they could do is deal from their surplus of catchers to land a young pitcher. Mark Feinsand of MLB.com even floated Boston Red Sox starter Brayan Bello, who likely won't cost much and still has three years of club control remaining.

The Cardinals have a chance to not only get younger, but also better for the future, and if they focus on this key area, they could put themselves in a good position for 2027 and beyond.