Cardinals Should Pursue Former All-Star after Phillies Release

The St. Louis Cardinals have played well in the month of April, but it remains to be seen if this is sustainable. Their pitching staff could use some work, as they have posted a 4.77 team ERA through their first 24 games, the fifth highest mark in Major League Baseball.

The starting rotation in particular has struggled a bit. Kyle Leahy, who was dominant last season as a reliever, hasn't exactly set the world on fire as a starter. However, the Cardinals could potentially look into adding another starter.

Taijuan Walker was recently released by the Philadelphia Phillies after a slow start. Brandon Kiley of 101 ESPN proposed the idea of St. Louis potentially taking a chance on him.

"I wonder if this is something the Cardinals would consider," Kiley posted on X. "Pitching depth has been tested, (Walker) could give them an option to eat some innings if they choose to send Leahy down to AAA to figure things out there."

Taijuan Walker might make sense for Cardinals

Apr 11, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Taijuan Walker (99) throws a pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Walker himself has struggled this season. In four starts and one relief appearance, the 33-year-old right-hander has gone 1-4 and posted a 9.13 ERA. However, a fresh start might be all he needs.

Granted, the Cardinals likely won't last as contenders this season, but they still need enough starting pitching depth to get through the season. Richard Fitts is out for the year after suffering a lat injury. Hunter Dobbins will be back soon, but beyond him, there aren't a lot of major league ready options in the minor leagues.

Adding Walker to the rotation could allow St. Louis to either send Leahy down to work on some things or potentially even move him back to the bullpen, where he was dominant in 2025.

Walker is in the final year of a four-year, $72 million contract he signed with the Phillies prior to the 2023 season. He was an All-Star in 2021 with the New York Mets, so there is potential in him as a veteran arm to potentially eat some innings and take some pressure off the bullpen.

It wouldn't cost the Cardinals much to sign him and add him to their rotation, so it might make sense for them to give him a chance. If he does well, he could be a trade candidate at the deadline. We'll see what St. Louis has planned to beef up its rotation.