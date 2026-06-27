Cardinals Veteran Starter Named Among Top Trade Chips as Deadline Nears

The St. Louis Cardinals are starting to lose some ground in the standings. They have now lost three games in a row and are barely holding onto the third National League wild card spot.

This could lead to the Cardinals doing exactly what most people within the industry expected them to do at the trade deadline: selling instead of buying or standing pat. If they do sell, they have an obvious trade chip in right-hander Dustin May.

Thomas Harrigan of MLB.com named May among the top potential trade candidates as the deadline approaches and stated that May is likely to be dealt if the Cardinals continue to struggle.

Dustin May could be on the move

Jun 15, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Dustin May (3) reacts after striking out San Diego Padres first baseman Ty France (not pictured) to end the eighth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

"Signed to a one-year, $12.5 million deal with the Cardinals in December, May looked like an obvious candidate to be flipped at the Trade Deadline when this season began," Harrigan wrote. "After all, St. Louis seemingly signaled its plans to rebuild when it traded Willson Contreras, Sonny Gray, Brendan Donovan and Nolan Arenado in the offseason.

"St. Louis’ strong first half has made it more of a question whether the team will end up moving May. However, if the team starts to fade before the Trade Deadline, we expect the right-hander to be dealt as president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom continues to lay the groundwork for the future in his first year at the helm. The 28-year-old May gave up six runs his last time out, but he had a 2.54 ERA and a 2.69 FIP in the 12 starts before that."

In 15 starts this season with St. Louis, May is 5-6 with a 4.30 ERA. He struggled in his last start, but had been pitching quite well before that took place.

Given his contract, he seems like an obvious candidate to be moved, especially if the Cardinals are indeed collapsing in the standings. He has a mutual option for 2027, but those are rarely ever exercised, which means May will likely become a free agent again at the end of the season.

As long as May stays healthy, he could be somebody that brings back a solid haul for the Cardinals as they look for more prospects to strengthen their farm system.

In all likelihood, the Cardinals are not going to be in a position to buy at the deadline, so it would make sense to capitalize on May while they still can.