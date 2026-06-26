Cardinals Weather Forecast: Opener vs. Marlins Could Be In Jeopardy

The St. Louis Cardinals were supposed to complete their series with the Arizona Diamondbacks before rain came through the area and wiped out the series finale. They'll play a makeup game on July 23.

While the Cardinals got an extra day of rest, they fell behind the Chicago Cubs in the National League wild card race and now sit in third place in the NL Central. They are set to begin a three-game series against the red-hot Miami Marlins over the weekend. St. Louis lost two of three at loanDepot Park earlier this season.

However, the forecast isn't looking good for Friday's game either, per AccuWeather.

Cardinals may have another rainout

Jun 25, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; A general view of Busch Stadium during a weather delay before a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Michael McGreevy was scheduled to start Thursday vs. Arizona, and because of the rainout, he was pushed back to Friday. However, he might get pushed back one more day again.

Unfortunately though, the forecast is not looking good, so it's very possible that there will be a second consecutive rainout. It would be the fifth of the year for the Cardinals, who had a game postponed on May 5 against the Milwaukee Brewers and two games rained out in Cincinnati a few weeks later.

If that happens, the Cardinals will likely play a doubleheader with the Marlins on Saturday or Sunday in order to complete the series. Another possibility is that the league will find a mutual off-day for the two clubs.

But fans who have tickets to Friday's game shouldn't hold their breaths hoping for it to be played. The forecast does not look good in St. Louis for Friday. That means that a postponement is very possible.

The Cardinals would then have to adjust their pitching staff again and possibly call up somebody for a doubleheader. They have some starters down in the minor leagues that could be used such as Brycen Mautz and Hunter Dobbins.

St. Louis enters Friday's action in sole possession of the third NL wild card spot, but just a half-game ahead of the red-hot San Diego Padres. They have also lost five of their last seven games, so they may be in a little bit of trouble.

It will be interesting to see if the rain holds off on Friday. Saturday and Sunday's forecasts look quite a bit better in terms of precipitation, though some warm days are ahead for St. Louis. Chances of Friday's game being played look to be slim.