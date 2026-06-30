Chaim Bloom Clarifies Trade Deadline Plans Amid Cardinals Strong Start

The St. Louis Cardinals have been one of Major League Baseball's most interesting teams in 2026. The team was supposed to be rebuilding, but they have found a way to balance that with contending.

So far, it appears that the new approach from president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom is paying off. This may lead to some hard decisions for him and the rest of the front office at the trade deadline.

However, in a recent interview with Lynn Worthy of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Bloom seemed to reiterate his plans to stick with the long-term goals of the organization.

"Obviously, you factor in everything when you make these types of decisions at the trade deadline or any other time," Bloom told Worthy. "But to me, the special thing about this is we’ve gotten there because we’ve been focused on the right things. I think we need to continue to maintain that day-to-day focus, not get distracted."

Chaim Bloom Stays Transparent About Cards' Goals

May 13, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom signs an autograph prior to a game against the against the St. Louis Cardinals at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

It was the hiring of Bloom before the 2024 season as an adviser that set the Cardinals' current plan in motion. Bloom evaluated the organization and saw what ultimately needed to change.

And so, the Cardinals made the necessary changes after several years. But as Bloom has said all season long, what they do at the trade deadline will not change too much simply based on how the Cardinals have played or where they are in the standings.

Bloom didn't say for sure what the Cardinals will do, but it's safe to assume that simply buying rentals is highly unlikely, and that is ultimately the right move for the Cardinals.

There are ways they can be buyers that allow them to stick with their plan and stay true to the rebuild, but those potential moves will be made with an eye towards the future. St. Louis will only buy if they can add somebody who can help them beyond just 2026.

The Cardinals could also look at selling or standing pat. More pitching depth wouldn't hurt, especially when it comes to adding rotation arms that are close to major league ready. Selling also doesn't necessarily mean that a team is throwing in the towel. The 2024 Detroit Tigers are proof of that, as are last year's Cleveland Guardians.

It will be interesting to see what Bloom is thinking, but once again, his strategy doesn't appear to be changing much.