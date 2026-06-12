Chaim Bloom Has Succeeded where John Mozeliak Failed in 2026

The St. Louis Cardinals were unable to complete a sweep over the New York Mets on Thursday, but they remain eight games above the .500 mark as they head into a crucial weekend series against the Minnesota Twins.

The team has played a lot better than expected, and it has led to a much more fun environment at Busch Stadium, the likes of which hasn't been seen in years. Fans are coming to games again and enjoying the vibes of the ballpark.

In fact, Chaim Bloom is succeeding in a key area where John Mozeliak failed the last few years. Former Cardinal Matt Adams discussed what Bloom has been able to do and how it has resonated with the fanbase.

"This team, they got the fanbase back, and it started off with Chaim," Adams said. "Chaim has done a great job. I've done a handful of events down at Busch Stadium where Chaim kicked off the events and spoke to the fans that were in attendance, and they're all loving him. They're loving what he's doing, he's a great baseball mind, he's a breath of fresh air for the organization, and he's transparent. He's not trying to hide anything, he's letting the fans know what he's thinking, what he wants to do for the organization, and he wants playoff baseball to be back here in St. Louis."

What Chaim Bloom has done for Cardinals

Jul 27, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom talks with the media before a game against the Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

While it may not seem too big on the surface, a major strength of Bloom's is being able to communicate with the fanbase. That is something the previous regime struggled with in its latter years. Fans felt that the messages were mixed and that Mozeliak was trying to beat around the bush.

However, that isn't an issue with Bloom. His total transparency has resonated with the fanbase and made them more invested in the product that is out on the field. He knows that he had to make some tough decisions, but instead of hiding behind it, Bloom has been open and honest with the fans, which is something they have desired for years.

The time finally came for the Cardinals to change things, and Bloom is proving that he is the right man for the job. No matter the state of the club, fans can rest assured that Bloom will tell them the truth and continue to find ways to resonate with those invested in the team. He'll stay true to his word rather than changing his approach at the drop of a hat.