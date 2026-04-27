JJ Wetherholt’s 1st Month Hints at Big Rookie Year for Cardinals

If you're a St. Louis Cardinals fan in need of good news, look no further than young second baseman JJ Wetherholt.

The 23-year-old is starting to heat up from the plate and has gone 5-for-14 over his last three games played to go along with homers in back-to-back contests.

JJ Wetherholt sends one out at 107.2 mph 🚀



MLB's No. 5 prospect has homers in back-to-back games and 5 on the season for the @Cardinals. pic.twitter.com/6XVH9CSFd5 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 26, 2026

Overall, Wetherholt has played in 27 games so far this season and is slashing .238/.363/.406 with five homers, 13 RBIs, four stolen bases, 15 walks and two doubles. Wetherholt also is in the 98th percentile in outs above average with four.

Wetherholt has played in every game for the Cardinals so far this season. With the young infielder starting to heat up, let's do a deep dive and look at how he's pacing early on in his rookie season.

JJ Wetherholt Current Stats (April 27)

Apr 22, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman JJ Wetherholt (26) throws to first base to retire Miami Marlins second baseman Xavier Edwards (not pictured) during the second inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Games: 27

Hits: 24

Home Runs: 5

RBIs: 13

Stolen Bases: 4

Walks: 15

Strikeouts: 23

Doubles: 2

Runs Scored: 21

JJ Wetherholt Pace Over 162 Games

Apr 11, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman JJ Wetherholt (26) leaps and throws to first after forcing out Boston Red Sox second baseman Marcelo Mayer (11) during the third inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Games: 162

Hits: 144

Home Runs: 30

RBIs: 78

Stolen Bases: 24

Walks: 90

Strikeouts: 138

Doubles: 12

Runs Scored: 126

Analysis

Apr 26, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman JJ Wetherholt (26) hits a solo home run against the Seattle Mariners in the third inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images | Joe Puetz-Imagn Images

Now, of course, these are projections based on the way Wetherholt is currently playing. Things could change. He could put together a hot streak that makes these numbers look small. Also, he could get ice-cold and all of sudden the pace changes. The Major League Baseball season is 162 games. A lot will happen and there will be hot streaks, as well as cold streaks. But where things stand right now, Wetherholt is on pace to have an excellent rookie year.

If Wetherholt can actually crush 30 homers and steal 20-plus bases, that would be elite right away at just 23 years old. Wetherholt has been overshadowed a bit across the league over the last few weeks with rookies like Konnor Griffin of the Pittsburgh Pirates, Kevin McGonigle of the Detroit Tigers, Sal Stewart of the Cincinnati Reds and Nolan McLean of the New York Mets all playing well. But don't count out Wetherholt just yet as the potential best rookie in the league.

If he can put up these numbers, he's on pace for, that wouldn't just be a good rookie year, but an All-Star-type season in general, regardless of age. But it's important to note that he is just 23 years old. If he's doing this just a month into his major league career, imagine what he'll look like when he's even more comfortable at the plate and has more experience under his belt? He should get even better.