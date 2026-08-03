Cardinals Fire Sale Takes Turn With Lars Nootbaar-Diamondbacks Deal

With the minutes winding down before the 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline, one National League club reportedly made a last-second push to poach Lars Nootbaar from the St. Louis Cardinals.

That was the Arizona Diamondbacks and they were successful.

ESPN's Jorge Castillo and Alden Gonzalez reported that the Diamondbacks and Cardinals agreed to terms on a deal to send Nootbaar to Arizona after six seasons in St. Louis.

"The Diamondbacks are acquiring Lars Nootbaar from the Cardinals, sources tell me and Alden Gonzalez.

It was known coming into the deadline that it could be a tough one for Cardinals fans. The rumors around the team quickly shifted from potential bargain targets after a great first half of the season, to the various trade candidates on the team after a brutal start to the second half of the season. The Cardinals are currently 55-57 on the season. That warranted a fire sale and Chaim Bloom and the Cardinals' front office weren't messing around.

A Big Day For The Cardinals' Farm System

Jul 11, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Lars Nootbaar (21) rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Athletic's Katie Woo reported that three players are coming back to the Cardinals, including right-hander Daniel Eagen and left-hander Sando Santana.

"Right-hander Daniel Eagen (AA) and left-hander Sando Santana (AA) are two of three players heading back to St. Louis for Lars Nootbaar. Eagen ranked No. 13 for Arizona in The Athletic's top 20 prospects. Both considered top 30 in D-backs system," Woo wrote.

The trade deadline was a big day for the Cardinals' farm system, but a tough day for the big league club. First and foremost, Nootbaar spent six seasons as a member of the organization and was a leader for the franchise. But he has just one more season of team control left and didn't fit the club's timeline for contention.

Both Dustin May and JoJo Romero were traded as well before the deadline. Both May and Romero were traded to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for 18-year-old outfielder Alexander Frías and 22-year-old outfielder Josiah Ragsdale.

Again, the Cardinals did very well in the minors. Both Frías and Ragsdale already look like steals. The full return for Nootbaar hasn't been reported yet, but two pitchers who could slot into the top 30 right away are a positive start.

The Cardinals were quiet to kick off the day on Monday, but it turned out to be a full fire sale. Dealing Nootbaar, Romero and May is a lot of talent out the door. The future is bright, but the present is a bit murky.