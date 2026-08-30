Kyle Leahy's Innings Limit is Becoming a Problem for Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals have taken a lot of important steps forward in 2026 despite their 68-69 record. One of their most notable steps forward has been the emergence of Kyle Leahy as a durable starting pitcher.

This is his first full year in the starting rotation. However, because of that, the Cardinals are limiting his innings down the stretch to keep him healthy for 2027. It's the right move for sure, but the right-hander only last three innings in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

With injuries to both Andre Pallante and Hunter Dobbins, plus a bullpen that has been used a lot this season, Leahy's innings limit is quickly becoming an issue for the Cardinals.

Kyle Leahy's innings restriction becoming an issue

Aug 23, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Kyle Leahy (62) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals got three innings of relief on Saturday from Brycen Mautz after Leahy exited. The corresponding move to Mautz's promotion was Caleb Ferguson being designated for assignment.

But because the Cardinals are short on starting pitchers, Leahy's innings limit is becoming an issue. In his starts, the bullpen is having to cover more innings, and over the past several weeks, it has been used quite a lot.

So, unless Mautz is somebody the Cardinals are going to use as a bulk-pitcher in Leahy's starts, the team could use an extra arm that can eat innings. Perhaps plucking a starting pitcher off of waivers wouldn't be bad idea.

This wouldn't be designed for St. Louis to make a run at a wild card spot. Quite the opposite, in fact. What it would mean though is that the Cardinals could have somebody to cover innings so that the bullpen isn't taxed for the final month of the season.

It simply would present an opportunity for St. Louis to preserve some of its younger arms for 2027, especially Leahy. But if Leahy isn't going to go deep into games for the rest of the season, then the Cardinals are going to need to promote an arm from the minors or pick up a pitcher off of waivers or the free agent market.

What the Cardinals are doing right now isn't sustainable for the rest of the season, unless they truly view Mautz as somebody that can eat innings behind Leahy, but they also need a left-hander in the bullpen with JoJo Romero now a member of the Milwaukee Brewers, so it should be interesting to see how St. Louis navigates the final month of the regular season.