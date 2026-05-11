Oli Marmol Sees Special Spark with 2026 Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals just completed a crucial stretch of their 2026 schedule. They went up against the Seattle Mariners, Pittsburgh Pirates, Los Angeles Dodgers, Milwaukee Brewers and San Diego Padres, all of whom are in playoff contention and most of which are over the .500 mark.

The team went 9-7 in their 16-game stretch and now head to Sacramento for a key series against the Athletics. The Cardinals are much better so far than where the preseason projections had them. This was meant to be a rebuilding year, but they certainly aren't playing like it.

In fact, manager Oli Marmol commented on how the expectations in the clubhouse are shifting and what the players felt after losing Sunday's game in heartbreaking fashion.

Oli Marmol comments on shift in clubhouse vibes

Apr 9, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; St. Louis Cardinals manager Oli Marmol makes a pitching change in the seventh inning during game against the Milwaukee Brewersat American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

"What I love about this is you’ve got a clubhouse that is pretty pissed right now,” the manager said late Sunday in his office at Petco Park. “That says something to not coming into this series feeling good about just splitting with these guys. They wanted to get (Mason) Miller. They want to take the series and prove what they’re all about. I like the fact that the mood is what it is. Expectations are high, and I love it."

The Cardinals knew that outside expectations were low entering the season. However, that clearly did not affect their internal expectations, and while this year was meant to be a rebuilding year, the players didn't view it that way and instead expect to win every day.

But as opposed to embracing struggles, the Cardinals are holding themselves to a high standard. The clubhouse feeling, according to Marmol is that this team should win a lot of games, and so far, they have done just that.

The Cardinals have embraced an underdog mentality and aren't simply going to accept mediocre results. The young players want to prove themselves and the team wants to show the rest of the baseball world that it is much better than it gets credit for from the outside.

They still managed to beat some very good teams, which can shift the expectations in the clubhouse. So far, the vibes seem to be different. This is a team that wants to prove it can compete with the best teams in the league, and that seems to be the goal in the clubhouse rather than to simply prioritize development.