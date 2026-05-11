One Cardinals Trade Target Already Clear After 40 Games

The St. Louis Cardinals just finished up what has been their toughest stretch of the season so far. They had 16 games in 17 days and went 9-7 against teams like the Seattle Mariners, Pittsburgh Pirates, Los Angeles Dodgers, Milwaukee Brewers and San Diego Padres, all teams above .500 and all teams that are in playoff contention.

However, that doesn't mean that the Cardinals won't end up selling at the trade deadline. Because of their plans to rebuild under Chaim Bloom, it's hard to imagine St. Louis targeting any players that would improve the major league roster, as that is not what they are planning on doing.

Instead, they have players that other teams are going to show a lot of interest in. Because of his hot start to the season, closer Riley O'Brien is a going to be a clear trade target for a lot of teams in playoff contention.

Riley O'Brien a clear Cardinals trade target

May 2, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Riley O'Brien (61) delivers a pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the ninth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images | Joe Puetz-Imagn Images

Despite blowing a save on Sunday afternoon against the Padres, O'Brien is still 3-1 with a 2.84 ERA in 19 appearances and has recorded 11 saves, one less than Mason Miller. But since the Padres are in all likelihood not going to trade Miller, that makes O'Brien a likely candidate to be moved.

He has four years of club control left after 2026, and with his high-octane stuff and strong start to the season, he'll be somebody that a lot of teams will be interested in. Not only that, but St. Louis could get a lot of solid young prospects for him.

By trading him, Bloom would be succeeding in a key area where John Mozeliak failed, and that is capitalizing on a top trade target while his value is at an all-time high.

Mozeliak held onto Ryan Helsley for too long, and the two-time All-Star closer lost value at the deadline last year. As long as the Cardinals don't squander an opportunity to cash in on O'Brien's value, they could set themselves up well for the future and put themselves in position to give more young players opportunities to prove themselves.

That is ultimately what the 2026 season is about for St. Louis. O'Brien is already 31, and there is no guarantee that he will be anywhere near as effective in 2027, so trading him while his value is through the roof would be a good approach for Bloom to take.