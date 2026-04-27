Oli Marmol Stands Firm Amid Cardinals’ 4-Game Losing Streak

The St. Louis Cardinals are in the middle of their toughest stretch so far throughout the 2026 Major League Baseball season.

First and foremost, the Cardinals are in the middle of a stretch with 17 games in 17 days. That's not all, though. St. Louis also has lost four games in a row after dropping its series finale against the Seattle Mariners on Sunday, 3-2. Overall, the Cardinals got swept in a three-game series against Seattle with all three contests being close games. St. Louis dropped the first game 3-2, the second game 11-9, and the third game 3-2. It wasn't St. Louis' series, but it wasn't as if the club was overmatched.

Before the Mariners series, the Cardinals dropped their final game of a three-game series against the Miami Marlins, which is where the fourth game comes in with the four-game losing streak.

The Cardinals Are Going To Be Alright

Apr 11, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol (37) talks with umpire Bill Miller (26) and umpire Chad Fairchild (4) about challenging a catchers interference call during the seventh inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

If you're a Cardinals fan, this is likely the most concerning point in the season so far. While this is the case, Cardinals manager Oli Marmol doesn't sound concerned in the slightest.

"Overall, I thought we saw a lot of positives over that three-game span," Marmol said. "It just stinks not being able to take one. ... Some guys are feeling pretty good about their swing. Some guys are trying to get there. Overall, when you look at the series [Nathan Church] had, that's awesome. This is a guy where there's some grit to him. I like his overall mentality and how he approaches the game. It's the type of mentality that really grows on you."

Marmol also talked about the team's mentality in general.

"Those guys — and I mean this in the most positive way possible but I’m not sure how else to word it — give two [explicit] about yesterday," Marmol said.

At the end of the day, the Cardinals aren't red-hot right now, but they're battling each night. Four losses in a row are tough, but all four have been by three runs or fewer and two have been by one run. There have been positives each night, like the play of Church, as Marmol mentioned. At this point last week, Church was scuffling and there was chatter about his role with the big league club. Right now, he's among the hottest players on the roster in general. The club is doing the little things right and it will lead to more wins soon.