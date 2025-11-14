2 Brendan Donovan Trade Scenarios That Could Jump-Start Cardinals’ Rebuild

The St. Louis Cardinals are about to undergo some big changes this offseason. With Chaim Bloom now in charge of the club, the team will likely look to make some big trades.

Their top trade chip is All-Star second baseman Brendan Donovan, who put together another impressive season with St. Louis. But in order to get what they need in return and clear out the logjam of left-handed bats, a move such as this is needed.

Here are two mock trade scenarios for Donovan that make sense and could help the Cardinals kick off their rebuild on the right note.

Scenario 1: Cardinals Send Donovan To Cleveland Guardians

A ball cap sports the Cleveland Guardians logo in the third inning of the MLB Inter-league game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Cleveland Guardians at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati. | Sam Greene / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Guardians are one of several teams that are showing interest in Donovan. Cardinals assistant general manager Rob Cerfolio was hired from the Guardians last offseason, so he knows the ins and outs of their farm system.

In this trade, St. Louis would be acquiring No. 6 prospect Khal Stephen, No. 11 prospect Parker Messick and No. 14 prospect, infielder Juan Brito. Stephen is a right-hander who was acquired from the Toronto Blue Jays for Shane Bieber and could give the Cardinals some depth in the minors, while Messick is Major League ready and can be plugged into the rotation immediately.

St. Louis would be getting three of Cleveland’s top 30 prospects and would be laying the groundwork for improving their pitching staff. They could then take a flier on a cheap starter in free agency to fill out the rest of the rotation if they trade Sonny Gray.

Scenario 2: Cardinals Send Donovan To Kansas City Royals

Sep 21, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Michael Wacha (52) delivers a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Another team that has shown interest is the Kansas City Royals. They have a need for offense and are willing to trade a starting pitcher to get that missing piece.

This scenario would have the Cardinals reuniting with Michael Wacha, the 2013 NLCS MVP and former All-Star. This would mean the Cardinals wouldn’t have to dive into free agency to get a proven starter.

Kansas City’s No. 7 and No. 14 prospects, right-handers Ben Kudrna and Mason Black would help improve the depth at Triple-A Memphis while also giving St. Louis another Major League ready piece to slide into the rotation.

This is a move that helps both teams and could go a long way towards improving the Cardinals. Wacha still has two years of club control and an option for 2028.

