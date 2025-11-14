Cardinals Lay Groundwork For Potentially Transformative Offseason

The 2025 general manager meetings wraaped up on Thursday and the St. Louis Cardinals certainly were a big topic of conversation.

Throughout the week, Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom spoke about the organization -- and also his time with the Boston Red Sox. He was adamant on the team looking to make trades. On top of that, reports surfaced insinuating that the Cardinals are surveying the trade block for starting pitching help.

It's been an informative week for the Cardinals' and USA Today MLB insider Bob Nightengale dropped more information on the team in his column highlighting news and rumors he heard throughout the meetings.

"The St. Louis Cardinals let everyone know they’re open for business under Chaim Bloom, their new president of baseball operations," Nightengale said. "They want to trade starter Sonny Gray and third baseman Nolan Arenado, who are owed a total of $73 million, and are open to moving All-Star Brendan Donovan and outfielder Lars Nootbaar."

The Cardinals are looking to make moves

Sep 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan (33) celebrates his double against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

None of this is shocking, but it aligns with the rumors that have come out of the general manager meetings and before. The Cardinals are looking to make trades and they don't care if everyone knows it. Bloom has specifically spoken about Arenado and Gray a handful of times. On Thursday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that Donovan has a massive market that could include teams like the Kansas City Royals, Los Angeles Dodgers, and New York Yankees.

Nootbaar is a more tricky case because he is coming off offseason surgery, which won't help his trade value. But, it couldn't be more clear right now that the Cardinals are looking to wheel and deal. The non-tender and qualifying offer deadlines are coming up on Nov. 21st and Nov. 18th and then the Winter Meetings will be here in early December.

This is just the beginning of the noise of the offseason for the Cardinals and it's pointing in one direction: trades, trades, trades.

