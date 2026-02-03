2 Outfield Targets That Make Too Much Sense for Cardinals
In this story:
The St. Louis Cardinals recently completed a blockbuster trade, sending All-Star second baseman Brendan Donovan to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for two top prospects. The rebuild is clearly underway in St. Louis, and it's going to take some time before they get back into contention.
Chaim Bloom announced on Tuesday during a press conference that he still hopes to add an outfield bat, either via free agency or trade. That might come easier via free agency, as the Cardinals need to protect their prospects for now.
Here are two possible targets that make sense for the Cardinals as they shop for outfield help.
If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.
Isaiah Kiner-Falefa
Kiner-Falefa is better known for his defense thanks to his Gold Glove award, but much like Donovan, he can play almost any position on the field, including all three outfield spots. He doesn't hit for much power, as he only had two home runs in 2025 with the Pittsburgh Pirates. However, he did hit .262/.297/.334.
Obviously, he wouldn't be an everyday player, but he's still a veteran presence that makes sense for the rebuilding Cardinals and could give them another super utility man to make up for the loss of Donovan's versatility.
He could also be a trade candidate, assuming the Cardinals are out of postseason contention by the deadline, but he fits exactly what they are looking for and wouldn't take playing time away from anybody.
Andrew McCutchen
This one is probably less likely, as McCutchen is more of a designated hitter at this point in his career, but he could be a veteran leader in the clubhouse and guide younger players.
He also would likely not be an everyday player, as he is currently 39 years old and near the end of his career, but he could be somebody who occasionally plays the corner outfield spots or starts against left-handed pitching.
The former MVP slashed .239/.333/.367 with 13 home runs, 57 RBI and a .700 OPS in 2025 with the Pittsburgh Pirates, who don't seem to plan on bringing him back in 2026. There is a lot to like about a potential addition of McCutchen, and he can also be sent to a contending team at the deadline if the Cardinals are out of the playoff mix.
More MLB: 2 Reasons to Have Hope for 2026 Cardinals after Brendan Donovan Deal
Curt Bishop is a freelance sports writer who graduated from Maryville University of St. Louis with a Bachelor of Arts degree in the field of Communication and currently writes as a contributor for various platforms covering Major League Baseball. Curt’s work includes covering trade and free agency predictions, as well as rumors and news.Follow bishopcurtis5