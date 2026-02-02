Red-Hot Cardinals-Brendan Donovan Rumors Explained

There are still a few days left to go until Spring Training kicks off for the St. Louis Cardinals.

On Sunday afternoon, Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom was asked about the possibility of Brendan Donovan being traded by Tom Ackerman on "Sports on a Sunday Morning" on KMOX Sports. Bloom made it sound like the team is open to the idea of a deal, but also made it sound like the team doesn’t want the conversation to hang around into Spring Training.

"I don't want this to be something that's a day-to-day issue hanging over us in the spring. So, if there is something that is put to us that makes sense for us to do, as difficult as that would be emotionally, I'd like for that to happen before camp opens. I don't believe in setting any official deadlines here. Obviously, we never turn our phones off. But our mindset will be that we would like to get that clarity for us, for Brendan, sooner rather than later.

The Cardinals have a big week ahead

May 26, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan (33) throws out Baltimore Orioles center fielder Dylan Carlson (15) (not pictured) after fielding a ground ball during the sixth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

On Sunday night, ESPN's Buster Olney took to X and noted that "some rival execs fully expect" Donovan to still be moved.

"Perhaps most interesting position player available in the market: The Cardinals' Brendan Donovan," Olney wrote. "Some rival execs fully expect he'll be moved in the next couple of weeks. The Mariners have had interest; he'd fit the Red Sox, too, although Boston seems intent on leaning on Marcelo Mayer in a big way this year, while going with a [David Hamilton]/[Romy González] platoon at 2B."

It certainly sounds like this market isn't done. Bloom's comments essentially put a timeline on the market. While it wasn't a firm one, he alluded to the team wanting to put focus elsewhere when Spring Training begins. So, the clock is ticking. Olney saying executives still believe Donovan will be moved only adds more fuel to the fire. Another thing that should have fans' attention is the fact that Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto alluded to the fact that the team has been working on one more move.

"There's one more move that we feel like is in and we want to make and we've been grinding hard for the last handful of days to see if we can bring it through, and hopefully we do," Dipoto said.

Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reported that Donovan appears to still be the team's "most likely target."

The Mariners have been widely linked to St. Louis super utility player Brendan Donovan, an All-Star in 2025," Jude wrote. "Donovan can play second, third or left field, and the Mariners are known to have had trade talks with the Cardinals about him in each of the past two offseasons. Donovan still appears to be the most likely target for the Mariners, and there is industry-wide belief that the Cardinals are motivated to move him."

So, with all of that being said, keep an eye out over the next couple of days. The Cardinals will report to Spring Training by Feb. 12. If Seattle wants to get a deal over the finish line, it has to turn up the heat a bit.

