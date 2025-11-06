2 Unlikely Teams Linked To Cardinals All-Star Nolan Arenado
Who should the St. Louis Cardinals call this offseason as they try to offload Nolan Arenado?
If you are Cardinals fan and have been following along with the organization over the last year or so, you've likely seen all of the rumors and speculation about the eight-time All-Star. Or, at least enough to know that the two sides have been open to a trade, but nothing has gotten done.
That really could change this offseason. For example, The Athletic's Katie Woo reported that the Cardinals are willing to include money in order to get a trade done this offseason. On top of this, Arenado said towards the end of the season that he likely would be more open to considering destinations outside his initial five-team approved list. ESPN's Jeff Passan followed and said that he is "willing" to waive his no-trade clause.
Last year, his list reportedly was the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Dodgers, and the Houston Astros. It really does sound like there's more of a chance of a deal getting done this offseason, but there are teams that still would be surprising to see happen. For example, CBS Sports' Mike Axisa floated both the Los Angeles Angels and the Arizona Diamondbacks for him.
"Potential landing spots: We examined Gray's possible suitors recently," Axisa said. "As for Arenado, would he waive his no-trade clause to join his hometown Angels? I assume he wants to go to a contender, but I'm not sure there will be many in the market for a declining third baseman this winter. If not the Angels, maybe the Diamondbacks?"
It's going to be a long offseason for Nolan Arenado and the Cardinals
Arenado turned down a deal to the Astros and it made plenty of headlines. It was also reported that Arenado didn't want to go to the Angels as well, although that didn't get the same level of buzz.
Even if the Cardinals are willing to include money in a deal, Arenado still has the no-trade clause. Arizona is slightly closer than the Cardinals to contending. The Diamondbacks went 80-82 in 2025, in comparison to the Cardinals at 78-84. But, they play in one of the most difficult divisions in baseball and it's not going to get any easier. If Arenado wants a chance to win, Arizona likely isn't it.
The Angels have some talent, but are nowhere near contention. The Angels had a 72-90 record in 2025. This was better than their 63-99 record in 2024, but this organization would be a step back from St. Louis.
It's going to be a long offseason, but hopefully the Cardinals and Arenado can sort things out quickly.