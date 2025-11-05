Cardinals Facing Complicated Lars Nootbaar Choice
It's going to be an interesting offseason across Major League Baseball.
There will, of course, be trades and free agent signings across the league, but that is not the entire story. The current collective bargaining agreement is set to expire in December 2026, which has already led to chatter about the idea of a difficult fight that could put at least some of the 2027 season in question.
Those very question marks for 2027 and beyond could actually have an impact as well. For example, ESPN's Buster Olney floated St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar in a group of players who are under team control but could be in trade talks this winter due to the looming "labor situation."
"Because of the looming labor situation, some younger stars who are under team control in 2027 before reaching free agency could be shoved into the trade market by circumstances this winter," Olney said. "The best example: Joe Ryan, who is eligible for free agency after the '27 season. Typically, the Twins could wait until next summer's trade deadline to consider taking offers for Ryan. However, with many executives believing that at least some of the '27 season is in jeopardy because of the labor strife, placing an appropriate trade valuation on Ryan will be much, much more complicated next July; teams might not be willing to part with a significant return if they believe the '27 season will be truncated or lost.
Do you trade Lars Nootbaar now or roll the dice?
"So if teams want to get proper return on players like Ryan, they could be better served to take offers this winter, rather than waiting until next summer. Other players who could fit this timeline: MacKenzie Gore of the Nationals, the Guardians' Steven Kwan, the Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar, the Orioles' Adley Rutschman. If those players aren't going to be locked down with multi-year deals, the best time to get value in a deal for them could be this winter."
St. Louis obviously has been in trade rumors already this offseason. But, most center around Nolan Arenado and Sonny Gray. Nootbaar has been floated as a trade chip, although to a much lesser extent. This is the first time it has been done in reference to a potential situation in baseball after the 2026 season.
Nootbaar is complicated player to fully judge as well because he just had surgery on both of his heels and it's unknown when he will be ready to play. Cardinals chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom didn't rule Nootbaar out for Opening Day, but also didn't say he would be ready to go.
Also, with the looming CBA questions in baseball, that also makes the situation entirely more difficult. to judge because there really are no guarantees right now past 2026.
Nootbaar also is just 28 years old and can help this team when he's fully healthy. He's a career .242 hitter with some pop, just two seasons removed from tallying 3.3 wins above replacement in just 117 games.
It's Bloom's first offseason leading the Cardinals, which is complicated in itself, but this is just another variable that will make things tougher.
So, what do you do? Keep him for another year and see if he can help the team or move him before baseball's landscape could change?
