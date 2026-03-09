Andre Pallante Shares Message with Cardinals' Pitching Staff

The St. Louis Cardinals have a lot of uncertainty entering the 2026 season, especially with their starting rotation. They signed Dustin May, but with Sonny Gray gone, it remains to be seen who will step up and be the leader of the staff.

Last season, right-hander Andre Pallante struggled, going 1-10 with a 6.64 ERA over his last 13 starts to conclude the 2025 season. However, the 27-year-old right-hander took the ball on Sunday against the Miami Marlins in Grapefruit League action and pitched four innings, allowing just one run.

Before the game, he shared an important message with his fellow rotation mates.

Pallante's message to Cards' rotation

Aug 31, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Andre Pallante (53) pitches against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

"We are all at a point now that we dictate our own future," Pallante said.

Pallante finished last season 6-15 with a 5.31 ERA in 31 starts. He pitched 162 2/3 innings and struck out 111 batters while posting a 1.445 WHIP. However, in 2024, he posted a 3.78 ERA in 29 appearances, 20 of which came as starter, so there could still be some upside.

But beyond that, Pallante appears to be embracing a new role as one of the veterans on the pitching staff. It's a young group now with Gray gone, and while May is the most experienced arm on the staff, there are still opportunities for pitchers like Pallante and Michael McGreevy to step up for the team in 2026.

If Pallante can put his 2025 struggles behind him, then the Cardinals' rotation could have a completely different look this season. He is a solid ground-ball pitcher that can use the Cardinals' stellar defense to his advantage to get outs.

The 27-year-old is now one of the more experienced arms on the staff, having been around since 2022, so now is a good time for him to step into more of a veteran role. But his message should inspire the rest of the pitching staff to reach their full potential in 2026.

It will be a year of opportunity for the Cardinals and their younger pitchers. Pallante is clearly taking advantage of his opportunity right out of the gate and will be somebody that the younger pitchers can lean on for advice as they prepare for the future.

It will be interesting to see what the 2026 season holds for Pallante and the rest of the Cardinals pitching staff as they brace for new challenges and opportunities.