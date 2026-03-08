Cardinals Ex-No. 1 Prospect at Crossroads in St. Louis Organization

The St. Louis Cardinals announced their first round of roster cuts on Saturday and one name that stood out is young right-handed pitcher Tink Hence.

Hence, the one-time No. 1 prospect for St. Louis who has dropped to No. 15, made two Spring Training appearances for the Cardinals and allowed three earned runs in 1 2/3 innings pitched. Hence is 23 years old and has gone through the Cardinals' farm system as a starting pitcher, but transitioned to a bullpen role throughout camp. In the aftermath of the roster cut, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch shared that the team is still weighing whether to keep Hence in that new role, or move him back to the rotation down in the minors.

The Cardinals have a Tink Hence decision to make

Feb 20, 2025; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Tink Hence (30) poses for a photo during media day at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

"In addition to catchers [Leo Bernal] and [Jimmy Crooks], the Cardinals optioned right-hander Tink Hence, infielder Cesar Prieto, and infielder/outfielder Bryan Torres to Class AAA Memphis," Goold wrote. "The team also reassigned right-handed pitcher Skylar Hales to minor-league camp.

Those moves bring the major-league camp roster to 51. The cuts are a sign of limited innings and playing time in Grapefruit League games — and also a wish to get some of the players on their programs for where they'll open the season.

"Hence went with the Cardinals on their two-day trip to the Gulf Coast and was available for insurance relief in both games, but he did not appear in either and was not going to get scripted time in any of the upcoming games. The Cardinals plan to make a decision on whether Hence will remain in relief or shift back to starting after getting him some more innings to work on new mechanics at game speed."

Hence has a 3.25 career ERA down in the minors in 75 total appearances, including 68 starts. The 2020 second-round pick has all of the potential in the world, but injuries have negatively impacted his career so far. If Hence stays in a bullpen role, it likely would give him a faster path to the big leagues. If he moves back to the rotation, that wouldn't be the case as much with the club having a surplus of starters.