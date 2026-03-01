Another Cardinals Phenom Is All-In on JJ Wetherholt

The St. Louis Cardinals are under one month away from kicking off the 2026 Major League Baseball season and it would be very surprising at this point if No. 1 prospect JJ Wetherholt isn't in the lineup on Opening Day.

Wetherholt entered camp with massive hype around him and he has lived up to it so far. Wetherholt has played in five games so far in St. Louis in Spring Training and is slashing .375/.615/.750 with a 1.356 OPS. Wetherholt also has one homer, four RBIs, five walks and five runs scored. That'll play in the majors.

JJ goes 422 feet to center! 💥 pic.twitter.com/47f86vjzoe — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) February 27, 2026

Wetherholt isn't just impressing the fanbase and media world. Unsurprisingly, his teammates have taken notice as well. Shortstop Masyn Winn certainly sounds ready to play in the infield with Wetherholt as well.

"I've seen a lot of great things," Winn said of Wetherholt. "Obviously, I know what he can do with the bat. Defensively, he's only going to get better. He's just going to slow the game down. The dude is an uber athlete. The dude can do pretty much anything on the field. It's pretty exciting. He shows up to the park every day to work. He was actually working out with me this offseason. The dude's work ethic is unmatched. The dude's drive is unmatched. He wants to be here. It's going to be a lot of fun turning double plays with him."

"It's going to be a lot of fun turning double plays with him."



- Masyn Winn on JJ Wetherholt



30 Clubs, 30 Camps | @Cardinals pic.twitter.com/VC2PrsSxjD — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) February 28, 2026

Wetherholt and Winn are both 23 years old. Winn already has shown what he can do in the majors. Imagine if Wetherholt can live up to the hype as well? The Cardinals already are set at shortstop for the foreseeable future and Wetherholt very much looks like he's on his way in that direction.

The Cardinals may not have very high hopes heading into the season from a standings perspective, but if Wetherholt ends up being as good as everyone thinks that he's going to be, the perception around the organization is going to shift very quickly. The rotation is young and interesting and there are plenty of talented, young offensive weapons as well. This team can surprise some people in 2026.