Cardinals’ First Spring Lineup Turns Heads Thanks to JJ Wetherholt

The St. Louis Cardinals will play a real baseball game on Saturday afternoon and it's going to be exciting.

It's important to note that Saturday's contest against the Washington Nationals is the first of many Spring Training games. We're going to see players come in and out of the lineup and a lot more will be made about Spring Training stats than there probably should be. But, with all of that being said, baseball really is back. And when the Cardinals face the Nationals on Saturday, No. 1 prospect JJ Wetherholt will be in the lineup hitting fifth and playing second base.

FIRST LINEUP GRAPHIC OF 2026 🌴⚾️ pic.twitter.com/3Xru1J3G5L — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) February 21, 2026

Expect to see a lot more of him throughout Spring Training. In the first game of Spring Training, he'll be hitting fifth, but that may not be the only spot we see him in. Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reported that Wetherholt has been in the discussion to be a leadoff man for the club.

"As part of a wider-ranging discussion about lineup construction with Marmol this morning, JJ Wetherholt’s name was bandied about as an option at leadoff. If you are still insisting that he will not be on the opening day roster, it is long past time to realign your expectations."

The odds certainly seem to be in Wetherholt's favor as the Spring Training games kick off. Now, does that guarantee him a spot on the big league roster? No. There isn't a guarantee, of course. But all of the signs so far in Spring Training point to the 23-year-old being the team's Opening Day second baseman in March.

Saturday will be a great way for the fanbase to see the young slugger in action in a much lower-stakes contest than Opening Day. But, again, this is just the first of many times the fanbase will see him this spring.

Opening Day isn't for another month, but it's going to be a good day for the organization on Saturday.

