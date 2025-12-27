Another Day, Another Rumor For Cardinals Star Brendan Donovan

The St. Louis Cardinals already have swung two separate trades with the Boston Red Sox. While this is the case, a prominent Boston insider suggested that another could still be on the table.

Alex Speier of the Boston Globe shared a column on Saturday and discussed different targets for the organization. One that was mentioned was Cardinals All-Star Brendan Donovan.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

"With (Willson Contreras) in the fold, the Sox continue to pursue another infield bat," Speier said. "According to major league sources, the team’s primary targets remain fairly consistent: Free agent infielders Alex Bregman and Bo Bichette, as well as trade candidates Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks), Isaac Paredes (Astros), and Brandon Donovan (Cardinals). Aside from Marte, who is a switch-hitter, all are right-handed. There are additional alternatives on both the trade and free agent markets, but to date, that group of five occupies the front-burner pursuits."

Will the Red Sox and Cardinals get another deal done?

Sep 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan (33) collects a ball hit by the San Francisco Giants during the eighth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

This isn't the first time that Donovan has been mentioned for Boston. After the Cardinals and Red Sox swung the Contreras deal, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon reported that Boston spoke to St. Louis about Donovan.

"St. Louis Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom, who already has traded right-hander Sonny Gray and first baseman Willson Contreras to the Boston Red Sox, might not be done dealing with his former club," Rosenthal wrote. "The Cardinals and Red Sox also have discussed a trade that would send infielder/outfielder Brendan Donovan to Boston, according to people briefed on the conversations. Donovan likely would play second base for the Red Sox, who have also been linked to the Arizona Diamondbacks’ Ketel Marte."

St. Louis and Boston are familiar with one another. The fact that a prominent national insider in Rosethal and a Boston-specific insider in Speier still are mentioning Donovan for the Red Sox is a good sign for St. Louis. The more options the better for negotiating purposes. Especially if Chaim Bloom is familiar with the farm system, like he is with Boston.

More MLB: Cardinals Phenom 'Poised' For Quick 2026 MLB Debut