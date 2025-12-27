Cardinals Phenom 'Poised' For Quick 2026 MLB Debut

The St. Louis Cardinals haven't made the postseason since 2022 and that trend very well could continue into the 2026 season. St. Louis has been busy trading veterans away so far this offseason with more to come.

But don't fret, Cardinals fans. Help is on the way. Chaim Bloom and the entire Cardinals front office have done a good job so far this offseason stocking up the big league club, and the farm system with starting pitchers. There's more work to do, but the Cardinals clearly have their eyes towards the future. There are pieces to be happy about in the majors already, like Masyn Winn or Michael McGreevy, and more on the way. For example, the Cardinals boast one of the top overall prospects in the game in JJ Wetherholt.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

The No. 7 pick in the 2024 MLB Draft turned heads in 2025 and MLB.com's John Denton noted that he's "poised" to make the big league roster out of Spring Training ahead of the 2026 season.

The Cardinals phenom is a game-changer

Jul 12, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; National League infielder JJ Wetherholt (26) of the St. Louis Cardinals rounds the bases during the second inning against American League at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

"Cardinals: 2B/SS/3B JJ Wetherholt (STL No. 1 prospect, No. 5 overall)," Denton wrote. "Wetherholt, the top prospect in the organization since being drafted No. 7 in 2024, is poised to make the Cards out of Spring Training. The sweet-swinging lefty has shown all-around skills with the bat, displaying pop and hitting to all fields.

"He slashed .306/.421/.510 with a .931 OPS, 17 homers, 28 doubles, 59 RBIs, and 23 stolen bases in 109 games across two levels in 2025. The only question is where Wetherholt will play defensively. To prepare him for the versatility that might be needed, Wetherholt split time at short, second and third in the Minors. The Cards don’t care where he plays if his bat is in their lineup."

Wetherholt is the biggest reason Cardinals fans should be excited right now. If he does make the team out of camp, he's someone who has All-Star upside in the long run. In 2025, he slashed .306/.421/.510 with 17 homers, 59 RBIs, 23 stolen bases, 28 doubles, and 82 runs scored in 109 total games across Double-A and Triple-A.

Even though the last few years haven't been great for the Cardinals faithful, Wetherholt is someone who at least profiles as someone with the potential to be the next homegrown star in the organization. Plus, the club has flamethrower Liam Doyle, who very well could be a front-of-the-rotation starter for the team at some point after being selected in the first round of the 2025 MLB Draft.

All of this is to say, the present may be bleak, but the future is bright.

More MLB: Cardinals On Wrong Side Of 122-Year Obscure History