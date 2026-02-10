Why Cardinals Deserve More Credit After Busy Winter

The St. Louis Cardinals have had a very busy offseason, trading away Brendan Donovan, Willson Contreras, Nolan Arenado and Sonny Gray. Those were their top trade chips, and they managed to bring back as much as they could in those deals.

They also signed right-handers Dustin May and Ryne Stanek and are still looking for a right-handed hitting outfielder. However, insiders Katie Woo, Patrick Mooney and Will Sammon of The Athletic labeled the Cardinals as one of the biggest losers of the offseason, citing the position they're in, financial issues and ownership not publicly acknowledging that they are in the middle of a rebuild.

Cardinals didn't fail this offseason

Sep 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan (33) celebrates his double against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

"It’s a grim time to be a Cardinals fan. Ownership’s refusal to acknowledge this era as a rebuild (despite the obvious operations as such) doesn’t help, and it comes across as insensitive.

FanGraphs projects the Cardinals to finish last in the NL Central, something they have done just once since 2013. It’s a far cry from the standard of baseball dedicated fans have come to expect."



While this offseason would not be considered successful under most circumstances, there is something that fans need to understand. This was never going to be a winter in which the Cardinals were acquiring star players and making big splashes in free agency.

That time will come, but it is not here yet. The Cardinals needed to rebuild, and that included saying goodbye to some fan favorites. But if this had not been done, then the Cardinals would still be stuck in the dreaded middle, not fully committing one way or the other.

This time, they actually have a plan in place. They have committed to the rebuild, and while ownership and the front office won't call it that, it's clear that this is what is happening, and it needs to be happening right now.

The Cardinals understand that as currently constructed, they aren't contenders, and they won't be contenders again in the future until they undergo this rebuild. Chaim Bloom has brought back some top prospects and Major League ready pieces that can fit into their rotation in 2026.

Not only that, but he still added two key veterans to the staff in free agency, so while the Cardinals are putting winning on the backburner for now, they ultimately have accomplished what they said they would this winter.

