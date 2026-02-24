Are Cardinals Finished This Offseason? Insider Provides Update

The St. Louis Cardinals have been busy this winter, having traded all four of their top veterans to contending teams. They also signed Dustin May, Ryne Stanek and Ramon Urias to one-year deals.

The final piece they were looking for was a right-handed bench bat with some power, and Urias can give them some of that for 2026. They were also looking for outfield help, but didn't quite find what they were looking for in that regard.

Still, with Lars Nootbaar likely out for Opening Day, the outfield options are thin. However, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch gave an update on that situation in his latest Cardinals' chat.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Are Cardinals finished this offseason?

Sep 28, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Ramon Urias (29) is greeted by teammates after hitting a home run during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | William Liang-Imagn Images

"I’m not sure we see that pursuit of a right-handed hitting outfielder once the season starts. Sure, there may be options, but the pursuit made them expand their list to right-handed hitting infielders. I think we may have to see one of the two right-handed hitting outfielders claim that job coming out of camp," Guerrero said.

Still available are former Cardinals Tommy Pham and Randal Grichuk, but there wasn't much interest in them from the Cardinals' side. With Urias signed, the Cardinals are likely set.

They are giving Jose Fermin and Thomas Saggese chances to prove themselves in the outfield. Fermin has played there some, but Saggese still needs some experience. They also have Nelson Velazquez, who they signed to a minor league contract after he didn't appear in the majors in 2025.

Those are the options the Cardinals have in-house. Whoever claims the role of the right-handed hitting outfielder could potentially get the start in left field on Opening Day, but it would appear that the Cardinals are done adding, at least for now.

It is a rebuilding year, so it does make sense to give those young players a chance to prove themselves. The Cardinals are not expected to contend this year.

Still, it should be interesting to see how the competition plays out between Saggese, Fermin and Velazquez. Saggese likely has the edge in terms of his bat, but Velazquez and Fermin have actually played in the outfield before.

We'll see where things stand for the Cardinals at the end of spring camp and who will claim the job.

More MLB: Cardinals Legend Praises Masyn Winn Ahead of Crucial 2026 Season