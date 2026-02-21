Cardinals' Ramon Urias Signing Doesn't Solve Biggest Issue

Early on Saturday, the St. Louis Cardinals made what could be the final move of their offseason when they signed infielder Ramon Urias to a one-year contract. He takes care of the need for a right-handed bat, which should complete the offseason for St. Louis.

He can play three of the four infield positions, so he's an important piece to have on the roster, especially as a right-handed hitter.

However, with Lars Nootbaar likely out to start the season, the outfield options are still relatively thin. The signing of Urias doesn't exactly do much to solve the lack of depth in that department.

Ramon Urias doesn't solve Cards' biggest problem

Sep 28, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Ramon Urias (29) runs after hitting a home run during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | William Liang-Imagn Images

While Urias gives them a much-needed right-handed bat, the question remains over who is going to start in left field on Opening Day. The Cardinals could use Jose Fermin or continue to give Thomas Saggese looks in the outfield. They also have Nathan Church.

But they specifically needed a right-handed outfield bat. Two former Cardinals, Tommy Pham and Randal Grichuk are still available in free agency and could fill that need.

They still don't have what they truly need. Urias gives them somebody who can play third base in place of Nolan Gorman against left-handed pitching, so it's not like he doesn't help the Cardinals at all.

But Fermin and Saggese are unproven options in the outfield. Fermin doesn't have the bat to be an everyday player, and Saggese has never played in the outfield before. Church can play all three outfield positions, but he is a left-handed bat, and the Cardinals have an abundance of those.

There is still time for one more addition that would make a little more sense than this one, and to be fair, Nelson Velazquez was signed to a minor league deal. But somebody more proven would make a lot of sense for the Cardinals.

Urias helps them out, but not in the way they truly needed him too, unless perhaps they want to give him some chances in the outfield. While the Cardinals are rebuilding, it's still important for them to fill needs, and this move just doesn't do that for them, so it will be interesting to see if they decide to continue their search for another bat.

