Predicting Cardinals' Next Moves with Spring Training Games Starting

The St. Louis Cardinals will begin their slate of spring training games on Saturday against the Washington Nationals. They went 78-84 last season and decided to take on a full rebuild rather than try to contend in 2026. All of their trade chips entering the offseason are now elsewhere.

They also have made two additions, those being Dustin May and Ryne Stanek, which have boosted the pitching staff some. But there are still some decisions that need to be made before the 2026 season.

Here are two predictions for what will come next out of Cardinals' camp as the new season draws closer.

Oli Marmol will be extended

If there's anybody in the organization that has improved over the years, it's manager OIi Marmol. After the Cardinals lost 91 games in 2023, he was extended to the shock of the fanbase. However, he ultimately proved that he earned that extension.

With a bad roster in 2024, he led the Cardinals to 83 wins, and while 2025 saw them win just 78 games, the Cardinals finished only five games back of the final Wild Card spot, remaining mathematically alive until the final weekend of the season despite having another flawed roster.

Marmol has made the best of a bad situation, and his choice to implement a six-man rotation at times last year helped keep starters healthy. Despite where the Cardinals are, there's a lot to like about Marmol and the job he's done, so it should only be a matter of time before Chaim Bloom gives him a contract extension.

2026 is the final year of his deal, but with the Cardinals rebuilding, it doesn't make sense to go out and hire another manager, especially since Marmol has the full trust of his players.

Cardinals will add a right-handed bat

The Cardinals seem to have halted their pursuit of a right-handed outfield bat, instead choosing to give Jose Fermin and Thomas Saggese some looks in the outfield this spring. While there's nothing wrong with giving young players opportunities to prove themselves, the options in the outfield are very thin.

Lars Nootbaar will likely begin the season on the injured list after undergoing surgery on both heels, and prospect Joshua Baez hasn't even played a game at Triple-A. Soon, the Cardinals may realize that the options they do have aren't sufficient.

Options are limited in free agency and in trades, so they'll have to get creative, but another addition can't be ruled out, especially after they signed Phil Maton two weeks before Opening Day last year.

Holes still must be filled, and while they have some intriguing options acquired on minor league deals or via waivers, it would make sense to add somebody more proven to the mix just to give themselves some more options before going into the season.

Despite the rebuild, it can't hurt to have a little flexibility.

