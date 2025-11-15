Astros Reportedly Want Cardinals Fan-Favorite

The Houston Astros reportedly have their eyes on another member of the St. Louis Cardinals after failing to acquire Nolan Arenado last offseason.

St. Louis and Houston certainly are familiar with one another. The reason is because last offseason, the Astros were hot on the trail for Arenado and even seemingly had a deal ready to go for him, but the veteran third baseman used his no-trade clause to block a move.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

There was a bit of chatter around the Astros and Arenado ahead of the trade deadline, but they acquired Carlos Correa instead. Now, rumors are starting to pick up again involving the Cardinals and Astros, but this time about someone without a no-trade clause: All-Star utility man Brendan Donovan, per Chandler Rome of The Athletic.

The Cardinals All-Star is getting trade interest

Sep 15, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan (21) poses for a photo after Donovan is named the St. Louis Cardinals 2025 Roberto Clemente nominee prior to their game against the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images | Joe Puetz-Imagn Images

"Perhaps Brown and his baseball operations department is aware of it," Rome said. "Two league sources said this week that Houston is among a slew of clubs that have expressed interest in St. Louis Cardinals infielder Brendan Donovan — a left-handed hitting second baseman who would address the lineup’s two most glaring needs.

"Donovan, who made his first All-Star team last season, also drew the Astros’ interest during last July’s trade deadline. The Cardinals did not move any of their controllable position players, but are more amenable to doing so this winter under new president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom. MLB Trade Rumors estimated Donovan will earn $5.4 million in arbitration this winter. He is under team control for two more seasons and would solve the Astros’ uncertainty at second base at a fraction of either (Christian Walker) or (Isaac Paredes)’ salary."

Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported earlier in the week that Donovan has been one of the most talked-about trade candidates across the league this offseason so far. At the time, Goold mentioned teams like the Kansas City Royals, Los Angeles Dodgers, and the New York Yankees, but noted there were others interested.

The general manager meetings have come and gone and now it's only a matter of time before we start to see rumors turn into reality.

More MLB: Ex-Cardinals Flamethrower Didn't Want To Leave St. Louis