Ex-Cardinals Flamethrower Didn't Want To Leave St. Louis

The St. Louis Cardinals traded three pieces away before the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline: Ryan Helsley, Steven Matz, and Phil Maton.

Of the three, Helsley was the only one who had spent his entire career as a member of the Cardinals to that point. Around the trade deadline, it seemed likely that some sort of deal was going to get done with his pending free agency and the Cardinals moving away from playoff contention. A deal ultimately did get done sending him to the New York Mets. Now, Helsley's a free agent and he spoke about the deadline and the deal candidly with Jim Hayes and Kyle Gibson on "Cardinal Territory."

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

"I for sure wanted to be a Cardinal the whole time I was there," Helsley said. "That's all I ever knew. I was there parts of 11 years. Seven years in the big leagues and four years in the minor leagues. I've had a lot of trade talks throughout my career there. You know, where we were at before the trade deadline just felt like that's what the Cardinals were going to do. I think I saw the writing on the wall.

The Cardinals should re-sign Ryan Helsley to a short-term deal

Aug 25, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets pitcher Ryan Helsley (56) delivers a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies during the eighth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

"You know, I don't think it was a total shock when I got traded, so I think that helped. Being there in New York with the guys there. Had a lot of fun. Like I said, trying to make a difference. I don't know if I put any more pressure on myself, but I definitely expected a lot more of myself while I was there. Felt good. I was healthy. But, obviously the results were bad...It's just a weird feeling being on such a good team. You're making a push and that's probably the most talent I've had on a team."

Helsley is one of the top overall relievers available in free agency right now, even with a bad second half of the season with the Mets. If he ends up landing a short-term deal this offseason to try to rebuild his value, the Cardinals should oblige and roll the dice.

What's the worst thing that could happen? If he's good and the Cardinals are solid, maybe they find a way to keep the partnership rolling. If he's good and the Cardinals aren't great, they could just get another trade done with a team like they did with the Mets.

It sounds like Helsley wanted to be a Cardinal. If he still does, the front office should make it happen.

More MLB: Cardinals Expected To Cut Ties With 2 All-Stars When Hot Stove Heats Up