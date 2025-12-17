Brendan Donovan Gets Candid As Cardinals Future Remains Murky

If you have been following the latest reports and news around Major League Baseball, and specifically the St. Louis Cardinals, you've likely heard a lot about All-Star utility man Brendan Donovan.

That's because he's not only just an intriguing trade chip for the Cardinals, but he has been one of the most talked-about trade candidates in all of baseball this offseason. Katie Woo of The Athletic reported on Dec. 13 that the Seattle Mariners and San Francisco Giants are currently viewed as the "front-runners" for the Cardinals' All-Star. There has been much more to his market, though.

Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported back in November that Donovan's market is massive to the point that over half of the teams in the league have at least some level of interest in the 28-year-old. Rumors have swirled ever since, but the one consistent point is that there are plenty of teams out there that like Donovan. That's not shocking. What's not to like? He's young, cost-controlled, an elite defensive player, an above-average offensive player, and has been a leader in the clubhouse. He's the type of player every team should want.

The Cardinals have been the talk of the trade block

Jul 23, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan (33) throws the ball to second in the second inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

There's been a lot of chatter and opinions given by people not named Brendan Donovan. But what about Donovan himself? The All-Star opened up about the rumors, as transcribed by Goold.

"It’s one of those things – it would be tough, obviously it’s all I’ve ever known,” Donovan said as transcribed by Goold. “I do understand that this is a business and the direction they’re going to go. If they’re going to rebuild, reset, whatever they want to call it, they have to do the right thing for what they think is best for the organization. I’m not oblivious to that.

“Wherever I’m at, you’re going to get discipline, sense of community, and I’m going to play my ass off.”

These comments came on the "Dealin' the Cards 2025 Charity Livestream" in which donations were raised for The Kaufman Fund.

Donovan has been a phenomenal member of the Cardinals. So much so that it would make sense to keep him around through this period of change, unless the club is blown away with an offer. If he has played his final game with the organization, it was a very solid run.

