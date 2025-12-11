Brendan Donovan, Ketel Marte 'Clear Top Options' For Blockbuster 2B Trades

The winter meetings are over, but the rumors aren't dying down across Major League Baseball in the slightest.

The St. Louis Cardinals still remain one of the most talked-about teams in baseball and one of the biggest reasons why is All-Star utility man Brendan Donovan. Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that trade talks advanced to the point where St. Louis talked about potential returns with "at least a few" teams throughout the week. Goold separately reported that the San Francisco Giants, Seattle Mariners, and the Kansas City Royals were the most persistent teams in the Donovan sweepstakes.

The market is large for Donovan, but a deal hasn't happened yet. While this is the case, ESPN's Jeff Passan said he expects at least one second baseman will be on the move and that Donovan and Ketel Marte are the "clear top options."

Brendan Donovan is a red-hot name out there right now

"A second baseman is going to move. Maybe multiple," Passan wrote. "There is too much interest in Ketel Marte, Brendan Donovan and Brandon Lowe for a deal not to be consummated. It's not just them, either. Jake Cronenworth is available. The Yankees have listened on Jazz Chisholm Jr. The Mets' overhaul could include moving Jeff McNeil.

"Marte and Donovan are the clear top options, with Arizona's and St. Louis' respective demands exceptionally high. Which is where, at this point on the calendar, they should be. Especially with all of the teams that could use a second baseman (Boston, Pittsburgh, San Francisco, Seattle, New York Mets) or that would be willing to replace theirs."

When the offseason began, the two most-talked about trade chips for St. Louis were Sonny Gray and Nolan Arenado. Gray got moved and the narrative has completely shifted. Now, Donovan is the guy getting buzz seemingly every day, with the other trade candidates moving to the periphery.

The Cardinals swung one deal this offseason already and there likely is more to come. Donovan is the next guy to watch.

