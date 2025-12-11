Tyler Mahle Headlines Veteran Trio Linked To Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals didn’t swing any deals throughout the winter meetings, but they did make or clear that they are looking.

Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom spoke candidly throughout the week about the club’s various trade candidates. That’s not all, though. Bloom also made it clear that he wants to add pitching and the expectation is that the club will land at least one veteran hurler.

The Cardinals need to add pitching

Aug 28, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Chaim Bloom, Chief Baseball Officer of the Boston Red Sox on the field before the game between the Boston Red Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images | Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

"We will add to the group," Bloom said. "I don't know yet when or who that is going to be, but I want to add at least one guy. Potentially more that have something under them in this league. I would love to get more young pitching that we like as well, if we're able to find those fits on the trade market. Obviously, not hinting at anything. There's nothing teed up at the moment, but we are going to look to add. Want to create some competition within the the group. I think that will be healthy. You always need depth. We don't want to block off lanes for these guys ... to take those next steps in their careers, but we will add and create some competition."

In the aftermath of the winter meetings, MLB.com's John Denton talked about the Cardinals' need for pitching and noted three pitchers that "might fit the club’s needs and budget:" Paul Blackburn, Tyler Mahle, and Germán Márquez.

"As currently constructed, the Cardinals expect Matthew Liberatore, Michael McGreevy, Andre Pallante, Kyle Leahy and Richard Fitts to compete for starting jobs. That group is noticeably light on experience, and they need veterans to eat innings. Tyler Mahle, Germán Márquez, and Paul Blackburn might fit the club’s needs and budget," Denton wrote.

Arguably, Mahle would be the best option of the three. Blackburn and Márquez both have the pedigree of being former All-Stars, which makes their names pop. But Mahle has been better most recently. Mahle had a 2.18 ERA in 16 starts in 2025 as a member of the Texas Rangers. Blackburn made 15 total appearances -- including just four starts -- with the New York Mets and New York Yankees in 2025 and had a 6.23 ERA. Márquez made 26 starts with the Colorado Rockies and had a 6.70 ERA.

If the Cardinals want a hurler with upside, Mahle should be the guy if all three of these guys fit the budget and are on the table.

