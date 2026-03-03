Chaim Bloom Shuts Down Cardinals-Red Sox Trade Narrative

The St. Louis Cardinals pulled off two separate trades with the Boston Red Sox this past offseason and there were rumors about more.

St. Louis traded Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras to Boston in two different deals. Afterward, Brendan Donovan was a consistent name tied to the Red Sox and even Nolan Arenado was floated as a fit after having Boston on his approved trade list the offseason before. It didn't hurt that the Red Sox lost Alex Bregman in free agency as well.

As the noise kept coming, many pointed to Chaim Bloom's past experience leading the Red Sox as a reason why. Bloom spoke to former big league catcher AJ Pierzynski on "Foul Territory" and quieted that narrative. In the process, he did note that this offseason wasn't the first time he showed interest in Richard Fitts.

"That's just about trying to get the best return when it's time to do business," Bloom said to Pierzynski. "You know what's funny, I've been asked about that a lot. Of all of the players we've acquired from there, there's actually only one that I was in the organization with and that was Hunter Dobbins. The others were all acquired after I was gone. So I had to study up on some of these guys. We got two guys in those deals out of their 2024 draft in Brandon Clarke and Blake Aita. [Yhoiker Fajardo] they picked up in a trade.

Feb 16, 2026; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Richard Fitts (35) throws a pitch during spring training workouts at Roger Dean Stadium.

"Fitts, they picked up in a trade, although I did do a little homework on him at my last deadline. So I had an eye on him but it's really, look, those types of deals, obviously moving good talent, you want to make sure that you can do the best for your organization. There's 29 other clubs. Whoever is willing to meet our needs and give us the best return, that has to be about the Cardinals and what's best for the Cardinals and not about me."

It was a transformational offseason for the Cardinals. As long as the return was good, clearly St. Louis was willing to get a deal done with anyone. It just so happens that it was Boston twice. The fact that Bloom acknowledged that Fitts was someone he looked into in the past should have the fanbase excited. If Bloom likes Fitts enough to target him multiple times, there's got to be something there.

Fitts is just 26 years old and is under team control through the 2031 season. He has a 3.97 ERA in 15 total big league appearances so far in his young career and has been electric in Spring Training so far. He arguably should be in the Opening Day starting rotation as well.

We'll likely hear more from the Cardinals over the next few months about the idea of trades as the deadline approaches. Don't be shocked if Boston pops up again.