What Cardinals Want Back In Brendan Donovan Blockbuster

St. Louis Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom is cooking this offseason so far.

St. Louis reportedly agreed to a deal with veteran starting pitcher Dustin May, although it has not been made official as of writing. Regardless, May is the type of big upside hurler that can help St. Louis win games, potentially be a trade piece during the summer if the team sees fit, and shouldn't cost much after a few injury-filled seasons.

On top of May, the Cardinals landed two hurlers with upside from the Boston Red Sox for Sonny Gray in Richard Fitts and the club's former No. 5 prospect Brandon Clarke.

The Cardinals have some intriguing work to do

Sep 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan (33) runs to third base against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Brendan Donovan is the next guy who could bring a large return back based on the avalanche of rumors that have centered around him this offseason. On Tuesday, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reported that the Cardinals have been poking around on Jurrangelo Cijntje and Lazaro Montes with the Seattle Mariners.

"A trade with St. Louis for Donovan is viewed as more likely for the Mariners, who have coveted the super utility player for the past couple years," Jude wrote. "The Mariners and San Francisco Giants are considered the front-runners to land Donovan, The Athletic reported. The Cardinals are seeking two top prospects and have discussed Cijntje and Lazaro Montes, one of the Mariners’ most touted hitting prospects.

"Matt Pierpont, hired away as the Cardinals’ director of pitching a year ago, was the Mariners’ minor league pitching coordinator when they drafted Cijntje and Sloan. Donovan fits more neatly into the Mariners’ plans on several fronts. Entering his age-29 season in 2026, Donovan has two years of club control remaining, and he’s projected to earn about $5.4 million in arbitration for next season."

Right now, Cijntje is the Mariners' No. 7 overall prospect and is a switch-pitcher. Lazaro Montes is Seattle's No. 3 prospect and is an outfielder. If Bloom somehow could land these guys on top of the return he already got for Gray, that would be a heck of a way to start his tenure leading the organization.

