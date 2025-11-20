Cardinals' $260 Million Man Gaining Steam As Top Offseason Trade Chip

The St. Louis Cardinals are headed for a big time rebuild this offseason and there are a few big moves they could make to lean into the rebuild.

While the Cardinals might not want to spend big in free agency, they could look to add some affordable veterans, especially on the pitching staff. But the biggest moves the Cardinals could make are potential trades.

The Cardinals could look to cut ties with veterans like Nolan Arenado and Sonny Gray. All-Star Brendan Donovan has been discussed as a potential trade candidate, too. Donovan would likely net the Cardinals a huge haul on the market. Either way, the Cardinals are likely going to cut ties with at least two players in some big trades this offseason.

Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller recently listed Arenado as the team's top trade candidate this offseason, despite his massive contract.

Nolan Arenado is the Cardinals' most likely trade candidate

"It's possible the Cardinals already missed the boat by not doing more to trade Arenado away last winter," Miller wrote. "This year was the worst season of his career in terms of batting average, slugging percentage and percentage of team games played.

"But someone will try to buy low on the 10-time Gold Glove third baseman who turns 35 in April, right? It might depend on whether the Phillies are actually trying to move Alec Bohm, as well as whether teams view Japanese imports Munetaka Murakami and Kazuma Okamoto as legitimate options to man the hot corner."

The Cardinals have reportedly tried to shop Arenado for the last year or so, but there haven't been any real suitors to this point because of his contract, no-trade clause, and declining play.

But there's bound to be a team that's willing to take a risk on Arenado this offseason, especially if the Cardinals eat a large chunk of his remaining contract. At worst, Arenado could be a platoon infielder with an incredible glove.

Either way, the Cardinals need to make some big moves to kickstart their rebuild this offseason.

