Latest Cardinals-Braves Trade Buzz Doesn't Make Any Sense

The St. Louis Cardinals are bound to be one of the more active teams in the league this offseason. They're headed for a rebuild this winter, which means they could be active in the trade market.

Most of the moves the Cardinals could look to make are selling moves. Nolan Arenado and Sonny Gray are two veterans that the Cardinals could look to trade in the coming months. It would help shed some money while freeing a spot for a younger player to take over. But players like Brendan Donovan and Nolan Gorman could be on the trade block, too, if they can net the Cardinals a good return.

The Cardinals could look to make a surprising move or two as a buyer, too.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

FanSided's Jake Elman recently listed Atlanta Braves catcher Sean Murphy as their top trade candidate. Elman linked Murphy to the Cardinals this winter, but the idea doesn't make any sense.

Cardinals-Braves trade idea doesn't make sense for St. Louis

Aug 26, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher Sean Murphy (12) throws out Miami Marlins right fielder Jakob Marsee (87) in the fifth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

"We’ve already extensively discussed Murphy before, but the general principle remains the same," Elman wrote. "The Braves already have Drake Baldwin at catcher, and Murphy is expendable in an offseason lacking free agent starting catchers — outside of the Phillies’ J.T. Realmuto, of course.

"Which team makes the most sense? St. Louis Cardinals. Again, we’ve made this point previously. The Cardinals are still searching for Yadier Molina’s long-term replacement, and Murphy is an adequate backstop capable of filling the void, at least temporarily."

While the Cardinals could look to add some talent in the offseason, it wouldn't make sense to trade for Murphy. The Cardinals have plenty of catching depth in the big leagues and surging through the minor leagues. They have multiple top catching prospects in their farm system on top of huge catching talent in St. Louis. Adding a veteran like Murphy on a big contract doesn't fit the rebuild.

But it would make a lot of sense for Atlanta to trade him. The Braves have Drake Baldwin emerging as one of the best young catchers in baseball, so trading Murphy seems inevitable. It doesn't make sense for the Cardinals though.

More MLB: Cardinals Predicted To Sign Ex-Reds Star Pitcher In Free Agency