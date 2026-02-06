Cardinals Acquire Versatile 23-Year-Old in Surprise Waiver Claim

Though the infield is already a relative strength for the young St. Louis Cardinals, the front office didn't want to pass on a chance to grab more available talent.

Versatile infielder/utility player Bryan Ramos was designated for assignment by the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday, according to a report from independent baseball journalist Francys Romero. That opened the door for the Cardinals to swoop in.

According to Romero, the Cardinals claimed Ramos on Friday. The 23-year-old will be added to St. Louis' 40-man roster, but he has no minor-league options remaining, so he'd have to make the big-league team out of spring training to guarantee he sticks in the organization.

What Cardinals are getting in Ramos

Mar 2, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Chicago White Sox designated hitter Bryan Ramos (44) against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Ramos is quite young for someone who's already run out of options and been cut loose by two teams in the span of a week. The Orioles previously acquired him on Sunday in a cash trade with the Chicago White Sox.

Ramos made his major league debut for the White Sox in 2024, getting into 32 games that season and four last year. As a big-leaguer, he owns a .198/.244/.333 slash line with three home runs.

At the upper levels of the minors, Ramos has kept his OPS in the low sevens, which certainly isn't ideal, but his defensive versatility, even if he's mostly a third baseman, is an asset. Last season, he slashed .216/.309/.396 for Triple-A Charlotte.

The Cardinals had an open spot on their 40-man roster after trading Brendan Donovan to the Seattle Mariners earlier this week, so they won't have to designate anyone for assignment when the Ramos claim becomes official.

However, it seems unlikely that the Cardinals would have any desire to block youngsters Thomas Saggese and/or JJ Wetherholt by bringing Ramos into the fold. He could win the sixth infielder job on the major league roster ahead of Jose Fermín, but otherwise, he might be back on waivers at the end of March.

