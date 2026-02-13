Cardinals Again Linked to 12-Year Veteran as Possible Addition

The offseason is drawing to a close, and the St. Louis Cardinals may still have one move left to make. After trading veterans Sonny Gray, Willson Contreras, Nolan Arenado and Brendan Donovan, their team looks completely different. They also have been active in free agency, but there is still one more piece they need for 2026.

A right-handed bat with power that can play the outfield is at the top of their list with spring training now underway. There are a few options left in free agency, but there is one in particular that insiders keep circling back to. Derrick Goold mentioned former Cardinal Randal Grichuk again.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

How Grichuk fits in St. Louis

Jul 29, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals right fielder Randal Grichuk (15) bats during the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

"Of course, a trade at any point could lead to more questions just as a signing could address one. The Cardinals remain interested in signing a right-handed hitting outfielder, though they cannot offer the playing time some of the free agents have sought. Former Cardinal Randal Grichuk is available and offers several of the skills they seek if they pivot to pursue," Goold wrote.

Grichuk struggled in 2026 with the Kansas City Royals and Arizona Diamondbacks, hitting just .228 with nine home runs and a .674 OPS. However, the 34-year-old still checks a lot of the boxes for the Cardinals.

When he's right, he can provide power off the bench and play all three outfield positions. He was with the Cardinals from 2014-17 and made his Major League debut with them after being acquired from the Los Angeles Angels in the David Freese trade.

He wouldn't take at-bats away from anybody while the Cardinals are trying to go young and give those players more chances. He could simply be a platoon bat that can play against left-handed pitching, which is something the Cardinals need help with, as they struggled against lefties last year.

They also have a lot of left-handed bats, so adding a righty to the mix can certainly balance the roster out a little better. It also shouldn't take more than a one-year deal, and if the Cardinals are out of contention at the trade deadline, he could be a solid trade chip.

It will be interesting to see what the Cardinals decide to do, but as spring training progresses, fans should expect one more move.

More MLB: Cardinals Should Pass on Phillies All-Star Amid Off-Field Controversy