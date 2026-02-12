Cardinals Biggest Needs — And Solutions — as Spring Training Begins

The offseason is coming to a close, and spring training is underway. The St. Louis Cardinals had a busy winter, trading all four of their trade chips to contending teams. They also signed Dustin May and Ryne Stanek in free agency.

But there still are some needs to tackle. Most importantly, they need a right-handed bat who can play the outfield. They can do this via trade or free agency, but free agency might be best for them so they don't have to trade any prospects.

There are three key outfielders that remain free agents and could fit exactly what the Cardinals are looking for.

Cardinals potential solutions

Sep 17, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Starling Marte (6) runs the bases after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning against the San Diego Padres at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Starling Marte

Marte isn't an everyday player anymore, but he still produced at the plate with the New York Mets. The two-time All-Star hit .270/.335/.410 with nine home runs, 34 RBI and a .745 OPS. He is also a two-time Gold Glover.

He can be somebody that plays against left-handed pitchers and platoons with Jordan Walker and Lars Nootbaar. He can also be a designated hitter if the Cardinals want to give Ivan Herrera more looks behind the plate.

In terms of production Marte might be their best option.

Randal Grichuk

Grichuk struggled at the plate with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Kansas City Royals, but he might be the most versatile of the Cardinals' options, given that he can play all three outfield positions.

He also is a former Cardinal, having played in St. Louis from 2014-17, and he's only two years removed from a year in which he hit .291/.348/.528 with an .875 OPS. He has speed as well and could be a threat on the bases and defensively.

It shouldn't take more than a one-year deal to land him if he is the option the Cardinals are going to choose.

Tommy Pham

Another former Cardinal, Pham is more of a corner outfielder at this point in his career. But he still posted a .700 OPS and hit 10 home runs with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2025. In terms of leadership, he might be the best option.

He brings a competitive fire and intensity to a clubhouse and can be a guiding hand for some of the younger players. He also knows the organization well, having been drafted by them and even having a second stint with them in 2024.

If they are out of contention, he could be a trade candidate at the deadline.

