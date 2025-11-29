Cardinals All-Star Could Be Next Out After 4 Seasons In St. Louis

The St. Louis Cardinals have a lot of work still to do and it seems like only a matter of time before we see another trade get done.

With all of the rumors swirling around the organization, some sort of deal could come at any time. The Sonny Gray trade with the Boston Red Sox was a perfect example of this. Gray was the center of trade rumors for weeks, but nothing pointed to an imminent deal. Then, all of a sudden, the news broke on social media. Now, Gray is a member of the Red Sox and the Cardinals have two more pitchers with the organization.

Will the Cardinals trade Brendan Donovan?

It's only a matter of time until the next move. But who could be next to go? MLB.com's Mark Feinsand called Brendan Donovan the top potential trade candidate with the organization right now.

"Cardinals: Brendan Donovan, INF," Feinsand wrote. "With Sonny Gray on his way to Boston, the Cardinals’ trade season is already underway. Nolan Arenado is also likely headed out of St. Louis, but Donovan is the trade piece that could bring back the most solid return. Donovan is under club control for two more years and offers the versatility to play all over the field. Donovan made his first All-Star team in 2025, finishing the season with 10 home runs, 50 RBI and a .775 OPS."

If you have been following along this offseason, this idea shouldn't shock you much. Donovan has quickly become the most talked-about member of the organization, and one of the most talked-about trade candidates in all of baseball.

This is yet another example of a league insider weighing in with a similar opinion on the organization. Feinsand, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, and Jon Morosi of MLB Network are three different league insiders who have spoken a lot about Donovan as a trade candidate this offseason.

At the very least, that's a sign that perception around the league is that something could happen with the one-time All-Star.

