Cardinals Fan-Favorite Called 'Most Obvious' Trade Chip In Baseball

Who will be the next to go for the St. Louis Cardinals?

Sonny Gray was the team's first trade chip of the offseason but there should be more to come. The perception around the team has already shifted a tad this offseason. Entering the offseason, Gray and Nolan Arenado were the two big-name trade candidates. Now, Brendan Donovan is the guy getting the most buzz on the team.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

For example, CBS Sports' RJ Anderson said Donovan is the No. 1 trade chip for St. Louis and also called him the "most obvious trade candidate in the majors."

The Cardinals All-Star could end up being moved

Sep 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan (33) collects a ball hit by the San Francisco Giants during the eighth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

"Contract status: Under team control through the 2027 season," Anderson wrote. "Potential suitors: Yankees, Guardians, Astros, and most other contenders. Donovan might be the most obvious trade candidate in the majors. His two years of remaining team control will stretch beyond his 31st birthday, and it seems unlikely that the Cardinals value those to the same extent that a more competitive squad will.

"Donovan has been a steady source of average and on-base percentage, regularly running his OPS+ between 110 and 120. He's also a versatile defender, capable of ping-ponging between the infield and outfield as needed. Donovan's protean nature makes him a fit for most any club, and that dynamic ought to ensure a strong return."

Rumors around Donovan have been swirling, but The Athletic's Will Sammon, Ken Rosenthal, and Katie Woo reported that the one-time All-Star will not be traded unless the Cardinals are "blown away."

Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that he heard that more than half the teams in baseball could have interest in Donovan with the number potentially climbing as high as 22 teams.

It's interesting to see how quickly the perception around the team can change. When the regular season was coming to an end, all of the chatter was about Gray and Arenado. Now, Donovan clearly is the guy fans should have their eye on in the near future.

More MLB: Cardinals, Mets, Mariners 'Ridiculous' Mock Trade Solves Nolan Arenado Problem