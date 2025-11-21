Cardinals Announce 7 MiLB Signings, Including 1.23 ERA Reliever

The St. Louis Cardinals were active down in the minor leagues on Friday.

St. Louis announced that it has re-signed five players to minor league deals: first baseman Matt Lloyd, third baseman Ramon Mendoza, right-handed pitcher Gerson Moreno, right-handed pitcher Hancel Rincon, and catcher Andy Yerzy. That's not all, though. The Cardinals also announced deals with two international free agents: left-handed pitcher Andey Garrido and right-handed pitcher Saul Figuereo.

The Cardinals made a handful of moves down in the minors

Sep 5, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of the hat and glove of St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman (not pictured) before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

"We have re-signed the following players to minor league contracts for the 2026 season: 1B Matt Lloyd, 3B Ramon Mendoza. RHP Gerson Moreno, RHP Hancel Rincon, and C Andy Yerzy," the Cardinals announced. "We have signed International free-agents LHP Andey Garrido (Cuba) and (RHP) Saul Figuereo (Dominican Republic) to minor league deals. RHP Michael Correa (DSL) has been released."

Of the announced deals, the one that stands out is Moreno. He's 30 years old and has been a career minor leaguer since making his professional debut all the way back in 2013 as a 17-year-old in the Dominican Summer League in the Detroit Tigers organization. The 2025 campaign was his first in the Cardinals organization. He made 14 appearances in Triple-A with the Memphis Redbirds and had a 1.23 ERA to go along with 15 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.

Lloyd is another solid depth option for Triple-A. He played in 78 games last year for Memphis and hit eight homers, drove in 50 runs, and slashed .272/.364/.434. Lloyd saw most of his playing time at first base and designated hitter for Memphis, but also saw a bit of action at second base and in left field.

Rincon is another guy to be on the lookout for in Triple-A in 2026. He made nine appearances -- including eight starts -- for the Double-A Springfield Cardinals in 2025 and had a 3.61 ERA in 47 1/3 innings of work.

Now, none of these moves will move the needle today, but organizational depth on minor league deals really can never hurt.

