Cardinals' Brendan Donovan’s Perfect Match Might Be Astros

St. Louis Cardinals All-Star utility man Brendan Donovan is emerging as someone to really keep an eye on this winter when the trade market heats up.

Before the season ended, Nolan Arenado and Sonny Gray were the guys talked about the most. Now, a few weeks into the offseason, the conversation has shifted more towards Donovan. He doesn't have a no-trade clause attached, is an All-Star, can play all over the field, and is significantly cheaper right now than Arenado and Gray.

The Houston Astros reportedly are interested in Brendan Donovan

A handful of contenders have been linked to Donovan so far this offseason. There have even been a few surprise teams, like the Kansas City Royals. But, MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported that the Houston Astros have shown interest in him and called a possible pairing "as perfect of a match as you are going to find."

"A lot of the large market teams love him," Morosi said. "The Mets, the Yankees, and by the way the Astros. You guys talked about it earlier on in this segment. They moved (Mauricio Dubón's) money to Atlanta. That frees up some room there for what I think is a great need for a left-handed bat. If you look at the Astros' lineup right now, you've got Yordan Álvarez and when Yordan was hurt, it was righty, righty, righty, right, righty.

"Almost the entire lineup, with the exception of (Zach Cole), who came on there late in the year. Donovan to Houston is about as perfect of a match as you are going to find in the trade market. And, again, I would say the majority of teams in Major League Baseball have checked in with the Cardinals on their trade candidates. Donovan, top name on the list."

MLB.com's Mark Feinsand mentioned Houston as a team that has checked in on Donovan as well. Astros insider Chandler Rome of The Athletic noted that Houston has shown interest, but also said the club wouldn't win a prospect bidding war.

The Cardinals have been open with the fact that they want to add some pitching this offseason. If the Cardinals are going to move Donovan, it should be for a big return and hopefully one that includes a cost-controlled, young pitcher with significant upside.

