JJ Wetherholt’s 2026 Projections Are Sky-High for Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals will kick off Spring Training this week and it's certainly going to be an exciting one for the organization.

Cardinals No. 1 prospect JJ Wetherholt will take part in big league camp with a real shot at earning a spot on the team's Opening Day roster. Wetherholt looks like the real deal — so much so that MLB.com has him ranked as the No. 5 overall prospect in baseball. He'll have a chance to show why there is so much hype around him when he takes the field with the organization over the next month or so.

The hype has been there around Wetherholt all offseason. With each passing day, it seems like it is building as well. For example, on Sunday, MLB.com's Brian Murphy shared a column pinpointing the top projected rookies in baseball for the 2026 season based on FanGraphs WAR from Steamer.

The Cardinals have a phenom on their hands

Mar 5, 2025; West Palm Beach, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals left feilder JJ Wetherholt (87) runs to second base against the Houston Astros during the second inning at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images | Rich Storry-Imagn Images

Wetherholt came in tied for No. 3 on the list at 2.1 wins above replacement. While he was tied for third overall, he was the top-projected National League rookie.

"T-3. JJ Wetherholt, 2B, Cardinals (2.1 WAR)," Murphy wrote. "From one rookie who may make his regular-season debut on Opening Day to another who is almost certain to be starting. The Cardinals' trade of Brendan Donovan leaves second base wide open for Wetherholt, MLB's No. 5 prospect and the favorite among baseball executives to win National League Rookie of the Year. He has hit everywhere he has been in the Minors, resulting in a .304/.418/.487 career slash line. In the Majors, he's projected to have a .255/.341/.392 slash with 10 home runs in 105 games. Wetherholt's 2.1 WAR trails only Masyn Winn (3.8) and Iván Herrera (2.2) on the Cards."

Wetherholt hasn't even touched a big league diamond. If he makes the teams out of camp and these projections hold true, that would be insane. Not only as the top-ranked NL rookie, but the guy on the Cardinals with the third-highest WAR overall? That would be huge for the long-term view of the organization.

It goes to show that the hype around Wetherholt is loud right now. Hopefully, he'll be able to get a shot in the majors quickly in 2026.

